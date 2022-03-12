Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vinci has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

