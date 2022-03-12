Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) vs. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Critical Analysis

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Zoetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 764.90 -$21.61 million N/A N/A Zoetis $7.78 billion 11.25 $2.04 billion $4.27 43.39

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viracta Therapeutics and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zoetis 0 2 5 0 2.71

Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 997.56%. Zoetis has a consensus price target of $228.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Profitability

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viracta Therapeutics N/A -31.79% -27.01% Zoetis 26.20% 50.71% 16.15%

Summary

Zoetis beats Viracta Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff, CA.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers. Zoetis was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

