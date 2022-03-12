Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,511,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

