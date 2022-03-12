Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 338.0% in February

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 338.0% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 448,557 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 365,003 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares during the period.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
