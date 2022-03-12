Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $211.64 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $203.76 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day moving average is $291.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 38.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after buying an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.