Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.51. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

