Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vita Coco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of COCO opened at $8.55 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94.

COCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

