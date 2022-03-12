Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

