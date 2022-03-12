Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivid Seats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

SEAT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 440,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,923,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

