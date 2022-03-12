Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.94. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a market cap of £32.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -239.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

