VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

VSEC stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $550.43 million, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VSE by 74.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

