Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

VUZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VUZI opened at $5.99 on Friday. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $381.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 306.70%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 496,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vuzix by 722.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

