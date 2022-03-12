Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

WTRH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Waitr by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waitr by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Waitr by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 185,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

