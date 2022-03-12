Ware H. Grove Sells 365 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $14,147.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CBZ opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.