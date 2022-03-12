Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WSTG opened at $31.69 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter worth $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter worth $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.