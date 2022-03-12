Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of WSTG opened at $31.69 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.
