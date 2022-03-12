WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.52. 3,873,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,055. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average is $235.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.