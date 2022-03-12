WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.