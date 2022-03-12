WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,846 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRO stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $23.17. 19,994,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,310,420. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

