WC Walker & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

