Wedbush Comments on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $14,104,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

