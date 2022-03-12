Wedbush Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

