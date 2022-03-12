Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 10,290 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9,915.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 1,136,563 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,175,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,223 shares of company stock worth $448,597. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

