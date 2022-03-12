Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.