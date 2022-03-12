Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.19. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

