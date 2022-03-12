Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

