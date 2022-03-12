Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $27.80 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,705,000 after acquiring an additional 269,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

