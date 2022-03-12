Wells Fargo & Company Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $130.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.