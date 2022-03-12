Wells Fargo & Company Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $107.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.06.

NYSE:XOM opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 72,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,112,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,874,000 after purchasing an additional 685,866 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

