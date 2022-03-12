Wells Fargo & Company Trims PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price to $170.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

