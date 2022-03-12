Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.