West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Up 187.5% in February

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the February 13th total of 490,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. 214,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.01%.

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

