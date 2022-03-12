Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 726.7% in February

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 726.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WEA stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
