Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 726.7% in February

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 726.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WEA stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.