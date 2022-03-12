Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $10,175,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

