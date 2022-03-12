Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.98.
In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $10,175,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
