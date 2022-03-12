Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPE) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5368 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.54.
Featured Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.