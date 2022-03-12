Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.44 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $245.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

