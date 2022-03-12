Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.44 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $245.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.