Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UP. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 884,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

