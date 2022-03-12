Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on UP. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.
Shares of NYSE UP opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
