Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.40) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.09).

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTB opened at GBX 2,666 ($34.93) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,999.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,087.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,646 ($47.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.93.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,654.35).

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.