Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $364.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. Willdan Group has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $51.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $822,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

