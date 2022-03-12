Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Willdan Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.860-$1.860 EPS.

Willdan Group stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.57 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $822,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.