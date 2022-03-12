William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

