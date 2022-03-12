William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.47.
DV stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.
In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 40,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
