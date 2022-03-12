William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.47.

DV stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 40,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

