William F. Doyle Sells 2,385 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $167,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $66.08 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NovoCure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

