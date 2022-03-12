Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 4.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

NYSE GD traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,200. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

