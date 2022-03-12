Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $20.14 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 4.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,771,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.