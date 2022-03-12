Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.14) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($12.05).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 629 ($8.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 783.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 833.25. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

