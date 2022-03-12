Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 209,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE WOR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.54. 194,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,842. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

