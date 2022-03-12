WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WRIT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. WRIT Media Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19.
About WRIT Media Group (Get Rating)
