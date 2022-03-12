WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$188.14.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$166.28 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$115.25 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a PE ratio of 46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.11.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 in the last ninety days.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

