Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

