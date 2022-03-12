Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,260. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

XERS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,677.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 294,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 269,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 149,627 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

